BENGALURU : Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Monday suggested doing away with the district-wise colour coding of red, orange and green zones based on the number of covid-19 cases and cordoning off only containment zones.

In his presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference, Yediyurappa suggested reopening of public transport outside of these containment zones.

“We propose to do away with district Wise Red, Orange and Green Zones. Only containment zones have to be identified and strictly cordoned," according to a statement by the chief minister’s office (CMO) after the call with the PM.

Karnataka had earlier proposed a customised zoning strategy in order to keep its growth engine, Bengaluru, running and help kickstart economic activity and the state’s fledgling economy.

Though Bengaluru is classified as a red zone by the centre, much of the city and its businesses have been permitted to resume operations. There are at least 20 containment zones in Bengaluru and around 123 across Karnataka and Yediyurappa has suggested that other than the 50-100 meters around homes and establishments where covid-19 positive cases have been detected. “Commercial activities including public transport to be allowed in Non-Containment Zones," he said during his presentation to the Prime Minister.

Karnataka also suggested that domestic and international travel remain shut at least till the end of May. Yediyurappa also suggested that all interstate travelers should be issued a health clearance certificate at the place of origin of journey by local authorities or the hospital and those without a health clearance certificate to be placed under compulsory quarantine.

Yediyurappa recommended that economic activities in stand-alone establishments be allowed to resume and the restrictions on malls, cinemas, dining facilities and establishments with centrally controlled air conditioning continue.

Karnataka also suggested establishing a nation-wide testing guidelines to determine the minimum number of tests per million to be carried out in each state. “We must only test those with symptoms and need hospitalization," the CMO said in its statement.

To be sure, out of the 862 cases in the state, 657 or 76% are asymptomatic and 205 or 24% is symptomatic.

The state also recommended making Tele-Medicine the new protocol to approach the Pandemic. “Only those with severe Symptoms should be hospitalized," the CMO said.

Yediyurappa also informed the Prime Minister that over 58.10 lakh people in the estate had downloaded Arogya Setu app and that it was integrated with ApthaMitra (an app by the state government) for telephonic monitoring and treatment of suspect cases.

