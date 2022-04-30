Karnataka PSI Scam: 400 candidates protest state's decision to cancel exam

Earlier Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, had stated that he will soon announce the PSI re-examination date. Speaking in Shivamogga, he said there is only one element of the PSI exam irregularity. Many have already been arrested for the case. Re-examining is now imperative for the government. The government has not cancelled the notification and the test. It is clear that only those who have already written the test will be allowed to take the retest.