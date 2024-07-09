Bengaluru news: FIR lodged against Virat Kohli-owned pub One8 Commune.

A case has been registered against the manager of One8 Commune, a pub backed by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, for late-night operations. Police stated that the pub served customers until 1.30 am, beyond the permissible time limit of 1 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have booked around 3-4 pubs for running late till 1:30 am last night. We received complaints of loud music being played. Pubs were allowed to remain open only till 1 am and not beyond that," said DCP Central.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Please check back for more updates)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!