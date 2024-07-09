Bengaluru news: FIR lodged against Virat Kohli-owned pub One8 Commune for 'late-night...'
Karnataka news: FIR registered against Virat Kohli owned One8 Commune in Bengaluru's MG road.
A case has been registered against the manager of One8 Commune, a pub backed by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, for late-night operations. Police stated that the pub served customers until 1.30 am, beyond the permissible time limit of 1 pm.
“We have booked around 3-4 pubs for running late till 1:30 am last night. We received complaints of loud music being played. Pubs were allowed to remain open only till 1 am and not beyond that," said DCP Central.
