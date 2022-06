The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will release the 2nd PUC i.e. the class 12th result 2022 today on 18 June.

Students can check the results on the board's official website- karresults.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the result will be announced at 11:30 am.

The announcement about the date was made by state Education Minister BC Nagesh on 17 June. In a tweet he wished all the Class 12 students best of luck.

"2nd PUC exam results will be announced tomorrow. Best wishes to all students," he tweeted.

Here's how to check the results:

The results will be available on karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link - "Pre-University Examination Board"

Enter your registration number/ roll number

Your Karnataka PUC Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams were held earlier this year from 22 April 2022 to 18 May 2022 amid tight security and in the shadow of the hijab row. A total of around six lakh students took the exam this year. The PUC examinations were conducted in offline mode after they were cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to pass the exams, students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in aggregate as well as in each subject to be declared as passed.

In 2021, Karnataka Class 12 result was announced on July 20, 2022. The overall pass percentage was 100%. A total of 2,239 students had scored a perfect 600 out of 600 in the state.