Karnataka PUC results 2022: Results likely this week, how to check and download

Karnataka PUC results 2022: A total of around six lakh students took the exam this year. The candidates will require the roll number and other details to access the results online once they are out
The results of the Karnataka PUC results which have not been announced is likely to be announced in the next seven days. However, the final dates are still not announced. The exams were held earlier this year from 22 April 2022 to 18 May 2022.
A total of around six lakh students took the exam this year. The candidates will require the roll number and other details to access the results online once they are out. The PUC examinations were conducted in offline mode after they were cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Karnataka PUC results 2022 once declared will be available on karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. Candidates will need their roll number and other key details in order to access their results online.
State Education Minister B.C Nagesh had earlier informed the tentative result dates . The minister said that the results would be released by the third week of June. However, the final date of result will be announced by the board.
