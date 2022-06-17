Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Karnataka PUC result 2022: Class 12 result out tomorrow, check link

Karnataka PUC result 2022: Class 12 result out tomorrow, check link

The exams were held earlier this year from 22 April 2022 to 18 May 2022
1 min read . 09:08 PM ISTLivemint

  • Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 Date has been announced. Class 12 result will be declared on June 18, 2022. The candidates can check the Karnataka PUC results on the official website- karresults.nic.in.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will release the 2nd PUC, 12th result 2022 on Saturday, June 18. The candidates can check the same on the official website- karresults.nic.in. As per the official notice, the result will be announced at 11:30 am.

The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will release the 2nd PUC, 12th result 2022 on Saturday, June 18. The candidates can check the same on the official website- karresults.nic.in. As per the official notice, the result will be announced at 11:30 am.

The exams were held earlier this year from 22 April 2022 to 18 May 2022. A total of around six lakh students took the exam this year. The candidates will require the roll number and other details to access the results online once they are out. The PUC examinations were conducted in offline mode after they were cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exams were held earlier this year from 22 April 2022 to 18 May 2022. A total of around six lakh students took the exam this year. The candidates will require the roll number and other details to access the results online once they are out. The PUC examinations were conducted in offline mode after they were cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in aggregate as well as in each subject to be declared as passed.

The students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in aggregate as well as in each subject to be declared as passed.

Here is how to check the results:

Here is how to check the results:

  • The results will be available on karresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link - "Karnataka SSLC result 2022"
  • Enter your registration number/ roll number
  • Karnataka SSLC result will appear on the screen
  • Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

  • The results will be available on karresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link - "Karnataka SSLC result 2022"
  • Enter your registration number/ roll number
  • Karnataka SSLC result will appear on the screen
  • Download the result and take a printout for further reference.