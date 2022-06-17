Karnataka PUC result 2022: Class 12 result out tomorrow, check link

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 Date has been announced. Class 12 result will be declared on June 18, 2022. The candidates can check the Karnataka PUC results on the official website- karresults.nic.in.
The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will release the 2nd PUC, 12th result 2022 on Saturday, June 18. The candidates can check the same on the official website- karresults.nic.in. As per the official notice, the result will be announced at 11:30 am.
The exams were held earlier this year from 22 April 2022 to 18 May 2022. A total of around six lakh students took the exam this year. The candidates will require the roll number and other details to access the results online once they are out. The PUC examinations were conducted in offline mode after they were cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in aggregate as well as in each subject to be declared as passed.
