Karnataka rain alert: Rivers overflow bridges in Bidar, IMD issues Red Alert; Bengaluru to see more showers

Karnataka: Amid the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s Red Alert for coastal Karnataka, rivers have now started flowing over nine bridges in Bidar, including Dadagi bridge in Badalgaon-Chondimukhed in Bhalki taluk, forcing a complete closure to traffic.

“There has been report of river flowing over 9 bridges and traffic has been completely halted on those nine bridges. Officers are present on the spot. Revenue department officials have been advised to stay in the headquarters. As per the orders of DC, a holiday has been announced in all the schools in five talukas,” Assistant Controller Mukul Jain told news wire ANI.

Meanwhile, the state's capital city Bengaluru is likely to witness rain accompanied by thunderstorms throughout the week, the IMD had said, earlier in the day.

Bengaluru IMD forecast As per the IMD's forecast, Bengaluru is likely to experience a mostly cloudy and rainy week ahead, with daytime temperatures steady around 27°C and minimums near 20°C.

From Thursday to Wednesday, September 3, the capital city is expected to see generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers each day, as per the Met Department's weather forecast.

Karnataka rains On Thursday morning, heavy rains lashed Karnataka, leading to the IMD issuing orange and yellow alerts in various districts, holiday for educational institutions and authorities taking precautionary measures across multiple districts.

An orange alert denotes "very heavy" rainfall of 11 to 20 cm, while a yellow alert signals "heavy rain" between 6 and 11 cm.

Schools closed Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma declared a holiday on Thursday for schools and colleges in affected areas as a safety measure.