Bengaluru weather update: All schools and anganwadis closed today, Oct 21, due to heavy rains

Bengaluru weather update: Karnataka's District Collector has declared a holiday for Anganwadis and schools in Bengaluru City today, October 21, due to rainfall.

Updated21 Oct 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Bengaluru rains: A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) worker clears the blocked drainage on a waterlogged road after rains, in Bengaluru on October 20, 2024.
Bengaluru rains: A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) worker clears the blocked drainage on a waterlogged road after rains, in Bengaluru on October 20, 2024. (PTI)

Bengaluru weather update: The Bengaluru District Collector has announced a holiday for all schools and anganwadis in the city today, oc October 21, due to heavy rainfall in the state.

The India Meteoroligical Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning regarding heavy rains in Karnataka and coastal India due to the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Coastal India

The coastal regions of India are likely to witness heavy rainfall as an upper air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea has moved to the North Andaman Sea, as per the IMD.

“Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over South Interior Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar,” the IMD said.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and Andhra Pradesh, it added.

Cyclonic Circulation Moves Towards Bay of Bengal

A "Low Pressure Area" over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. The "cyclonic disturbance" may affect the Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

The meteorological department has predicted the cyclonic storm to hit the Odisha-West Bengal coast this week. The exact location of the landfall is not known, but two major weather models, IMD-GFS and ECMWF, have indicated that the system may make landfall in Puri, reported Sambad English.

“A low pressure area is very likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over east-central Bay of Bengal," the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

"Some places in the coastal region may experience 20 cm rainfall on October 24-25. The intensity of the spell may also increase to 20 to 30 cm, and above 30 at some places," IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told a local TV channel in Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from Agencies)

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 07:56 AM IST
