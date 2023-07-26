Karnataka on orange alert! 4 dead, houses collapsed in rain-related incidents2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:29 AM IST
Four people have died in rain-related incidents in Karnataka, with heavy rainfall causing destruction of property and damage to houses. Vehicular movement has been disrupted and many roads flooded.
Karnataka rains: As many as four people died in Udupi and Vijayapura in rain-related incidents, the authorities said on Tuesday, adding that it caused widespread destruction of property and damage to houses in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district.
