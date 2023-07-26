Karnataka rains: As many as four people died in Udupi and Vijayapura in rain-related incidents, the authorities said on Tuesday, adding that it caused widespread destruction of property and damage to houses in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district.

Officials informed that vehicular movement was disrupted at many places as roads got flooded due to heavy rainfall, as per PTI reports.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda stated that a total of 27 people died between June 1 and July 24 due to lightning strikes. He also said that the state is on alert in the wake of the heavy rains and floods.

In Udupi, three people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the last two days. A 12-year-old girl in Shedimane village of Hebri taluk died after falling into a river near her house on Sunday, said officials.

The body of an elderly woman, who was missing since July 11, was found in the Annalu River on Sunday. She was identified as Kurumbilu (80) of Shirlalu in Karkala taluk. A 53-year-old man, Gokuldas Prabhu (53) of Karkunje village in Brahmavar taluk drowned after falling into a stream on Monday, they added.

Apart from deaths, heavy rainfall also washed away a portion of the Kindi dam at Lingottu. More than 15 houses were submerged in flood waters, forcing people to move to safer places, PTI reported.

A portion of a hill caved in on the house of Vishwanath at Irvathur village. Another house at Naduvalachil was also damaged in the rains and the residents have moved to houses of their relatives. At Kannur in Vijayapura district, a 60-year-old woman Shivamma Savalgi died when a house wall collapsed on her.

In Chikkamagaluru, the Tunga river is flowing dangerously whereas in Shivamogga, the Bhadravati river is swollen. The swollen Krishna River and its tributaries Malaprabha and Ghataprabha have wreaked havoc in Belagavi inundating many low-lying areas.

According to the authorities, many dams and major lakes of the state are filled to the brim. Several low-lying areas are inundated in the rain-affected districts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a red alert for all three coastal districts namely Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru district in the Malnad region of Karnataka, predicting heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

Apart from the four districts, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Belagavi have been put on orange alert, while a yellow alert has been sounded for Bagalkote, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Ballari, and Hassan.

(With PTI inputs)