Karnataka Rains: Dakshin Kannada DC announces holiday for schools in Mangaluru
Amid the heavy rainfall since 29 July, Dakshin Kannada District Commissioner Dr KV Ranendra announced a holiday for schools in Mangaluru on 30 July.

Heavy water-logging is witnessed is many areas for the past 3-4 hours in Mangaluru, which has submerged the roads. Even water gushed into the premises of Mangaluru Central railway station.

"Mangaluru city corporation ara, Ullala, Mulky, Moodabidre and Bantwala taluk had been experiencing rains since yesterday (July 30) night. Considering the safety of children, a holiday has been declared on Saturday throughout Mangaluru sub division -- Mangaluru city, Mulky, Moodabidre, Ullala and Bantwala taluk -- to all the Anganawadi centers, primary and highschools. In other places of Puttur Subdivision, the decision will be made locally by Tahildars and BEOs assessing local situation," a release by DC's office said.

Kottara Chowki and several other localities in the city have also received rain fury on Saturday.

