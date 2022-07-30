Karnataka Rains: Dakshin Kannada DC announces holiday for schools in Mangaluru1 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 10:39 AM IST
Heavy water-logging is witnessed is many areas for the past 3-4 hours in Mangaluru, which has submerged the roads.
Amid the heavy rainfall since 29 July, Dakshin Kannada District Commissioner Dr KV Ranendra announced a holiday for schools in Mangaluru on 30 July.