Karnataka Rains: Dakshin Kannada DC announces holiday for schools in Mangaluru

"Mangaluru city corporation ara, Ullala, Mulky, Moodabidre and Bantwala taluk had been experiencing rains since yesterday (July 30) night. Considering the safety of children, a holiday has been declared on Saturday throughout Mangaluru sub division -- Mangaluru city, Mulky, Moodabidre, Ullala and Bantwala taluk -- to all the Anganawadi centers, primary and highschools. In other places of Puttur Subdivision, the decision will be made locally by Tahildars and BEOs assessing local situation," a release by DC's office said.

