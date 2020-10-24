Karnataka rains: Heavy shower predicted in next 2 days, CM alerts officials

Gushing waters even swept away some vehicles in the locality. According to officials, several wards recorded more than 100 mm rainfall yesterday. With no rains this morning and water receding in the flooded areas, civic workers are carrying out the cleaning activities. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who visited the affected areas said he will be speaking to the Chief Minister regarding providing relief to those affected, and officials have been directed to carryout the survey work. Ashoka, who is also MLA from the city said, "last night itself NDRF team was called in, who rescued three people.. water and food arrangements have been made for those in need." As the work on a large storm water drain related to Bengaluru South region is underway, it resulted in flooding, he added.