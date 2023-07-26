Karnataka rains: Schools, colleges to remain shut today; IMD issues flash flood warning1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Heavy rainfall in Karnataka has caused deaths and house collapses, leading authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in vulnerable regions. Flash-flood warnings have also been issued.
Karnataka rains: Authorities have declared a holiday for Wednesday in all schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions after heavy rainfall battered the southern state, causing deaths and house collapse. The weather office has also issued flash-flood warnings in some parts of coastal and north interior Karnataka.
