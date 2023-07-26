Karnataka rains: Authorities have declared a holiday for Wednesday in all schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions after heavy rainfall battered the southern state, causing deaths and house collapse. The weather office has also issued flash-flood warnings in some parts of coastal and north interior Karnataka.

In an official statement, the Chief Minister's Office said, “District Commissioners have declared holidays for schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions and it is advised for all citizens to adhere to the instructions of local administration."

It also said that the government has reviewed the risk-prone areas and is well-prepared to tackle the situation, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a flash flood bulletin, warning of potential flash floods in some parts of Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka.

On Tuesday, the weather department said that coastal Karnataka is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 26. A red alert has also been announced for the Kalburagi district.

A holiday has been declared for all the schools and Anganwadi centers on July 26 as a precautionary measure, as per an official statement issued by the Kalaburagi district administration.

In addition, as monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc in Karnataka, water from the Cauvery River reached in some low-lying areas of Kodagu district and caused alarm among the residents, officials said on Tuesday, ANI reported.

Heavy rain battered the Kodagu district in Karnataka as a result of which the Cauvery swelled and entered some of the low-lying areas of the district and alarmed the locals.

As a precautionary measure, all residents living downstream and alongside the river were advised by the district administration to relocate to safer areas.

As many as four people died in Udupi and Vijayapura in rain-related incidents, the authorities said on Tuesday, adding that it caused widespread destruction of property and damage to houses in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district.

(With ANI inputs)