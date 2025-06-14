Karnataka Rains: Several areas flooded in Mangaluru as heavy showers lash city, IMD issues red alert for coastal region

Amid the heavy rainfall since Saturday afternoon disrupted daily life, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for coastal Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada district, reported PTI.

Advertisement

According to several reports, various low-lying areas of Mangaluru city have reported waterlogging. Also, roads beneath the Pumpwell flyover were submerged, causing severe traffic disruptions.

Officials stated that a bus broke down at a flooded stretch, prompting passengers and locals to push it to the roadside.

Among other details, streets on Car Street, Lower Bendur, Kottara and few other low-lying areas have reported heavy inundation and flooding. The Padil railway underpass and parts of car street also witnessed flooding, affecting vehicular movement.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the rainwater entered homes in several low-lying residential areas of Mangaluru.

2 & 3 wheelers barred from NH-66 With relentless rainfall across coastal Karnataka and nearby districts, highway authorities have restricted the movement of two and three-wheelers along a crucial stretch of National Highway-66 between Suratkal and Nantoor Junction in Dakshina Kannada district.

The highway administration invoked Section 31 of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002. In the official notification, the administration stated that the move was taken to divert two- and three-wheelers onto designated service roads for the ongoing monsoon period, expected to last until September 2025.

Advertisement

They also mentioned that continuous rain since last month has damaged portions of NH-66, rendering it unsafe for smaller vehicles. Also, maximum speed limit of 50 km/h has been enforced along the stretch to minimise accidents. All highway users have been advised to adhere strictly to the speed limit and obey traffic diversion signs during the monsoon.

Earlier, IMD issued red alerts for the district over the past three days with little rain. However, Friday’s downpour was particularly intense.

Until the morning of 16 June, the red alert remains in effect across the Dakshina Kannada district and authorities warned of continued heavy rainfall.