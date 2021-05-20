Subscribe
Home >News >India >Karnataka receives 160 tonnes of oxygen in 8 containers from Jamshedpur

Karnataka receives 160 tonnes of oxygen in 8 containers from Jamshedpur

Karnataka had urged the Centre to supply 1,200 tonnes of oxygen
1 min read . 01:11 PM IST PTI

  • Karnataka received 640 metric tonnes of LMO by rail, so far
  • On Tuesday, the state had received 120 tonnes of LMO from Jamshedpur

Karnataka on Thursday received the fifth consignment of Oxygen Express from Jamshedpur carrying 160 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen in eight containers, the South Western Railway said.

"The 5th #OxygenExpress to Karnataka arrived at Whitefield, Bengaluru at 1:55 AM, with 160T LMO in 8 containers from Tatanagar," the SWR tweeted.

With this, the state received 640 metric tonnes of LMO by rail, so far.

On Tuesday, the state had received 120 tonnes of LMO from Jamshedpur.

The demand for oxygen has gone up with the rise is Cov cases in the state.

There were 34,281 fresh infections and 468 fatalities on Wednesday while there are 5.59 lakh active cases in the state.

The state had urged the Centre to supply 1,200 tonnes of oxygen.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

