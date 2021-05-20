Karnataka receives 160 tonnes of oxygen in 8 containers from Jamshedpur

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka on Thursday received the fifth consignment of Oxygen Express from Jamshedpur carrying 160 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen in eight containers, the South Western Railway said.

With this, the state received 640 metric tonnes of LMO by rail, so far.

On Tuesday, the state had received 120 tonnes of LMO from Jamshedpur.

The demand for oxygen has gone up with the rise is Cov cases in the state.

There were 34,281 fresh infections and 468 fatalities on Wednesday while there are 5.59 lakh active cases in the state.

The state had urged the Centre to supply 1,200 tonnes of oxygen.

