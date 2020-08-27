Karnataka on Thursday witnessed the highest single-day tally of over 9,000 new coronavirus cases, taking the state's total tally beyond 3.09 lakh.

With 9,386 more patients confirming positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has now reached 3,09,792, according to the daily health bulletin.

Along with that, the southern state reported 141 virus-related deaths since Wednesday, taking the death toll to 5,232.

Of these, Bengaluru reported 3,357 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus infected patients in the state capital to 1,18,728. Active cases in the tech hub of India rose to 35,989.

The total number of recoveries increased by 7,866 to 2,19,554 while the active cases stood at 84,987, the state bulletin added. Of these, 747 patients are under Intensive Care Unit.

Amid the spiralling coronavirus cases, the state government has directed manufacturers of medical oxygen to augment production and supply it without interruption.

It has also asked hospitals and medical institutions to contact Assistant Drugs Controllers of the respective area to resolve any issue relating to shortage of supply.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said Metro services in the city will be restarted soon, as normalcy is being restored in public life step by step.

"Despite COVID-19 pandemic normalcy in public life is being restored step by step. Taking all the necessary precautionary measures, Metro services will be restarted soon," Yediyurappa said.

Officials have said that they are waiting for Unlock 4.0 guidelines (from September 1) from the Centre and hope to get approval for resuming operations in it.

Further, Karnataka has also done away with most safety measures, including mandatory 14-day quarantine period, for inter-state travellers.

The state government on Wednesday announced that physical classes for colleges will begin from 1 October in an indication that authorities are trying to reopen more categories of businesses and activities in the state.

