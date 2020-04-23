BENGALURU: Sixteen people tested positive in Karnataka on Thursday, including nine from Bengaluru, taking the state’s total to 443 cases.

This includes 17 deaths and 141 recoveries, according to the morning bulletin of the Karnataka health department.

Besides nine people from Bengaluru, two each are from Dharwada, Vijayapura, and Mandya and one is from Dakshina Kannada district.

The number of cases almost doubled in the state that got some respite on Wednesday when there were only nine cases recorded.

The rise in cases comes even as the state government relaxed some restrictions to specific sectors like construction, information technology, IT enabled services and a few others to open up for business after almost a month of lockdown.

Several people were seen leaving their homes on Thursday to reach their workplace. Law enforcement authorities had to send people back home to avoid further risk of the spread of novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has started testing journalists and frontline police personnel.

