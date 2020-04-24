Karnataka records 18 coronavirus cases

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded 18 positive cases for covid-19 as of Friday noon, including 11 in Bengaluru, taking the state's tally to 463.

This includes 18 deaths and 150 recoveries. Currently, there are 295 active cases in the state.

Bengaluru urban accounted for 11 of these cases, sparking fears that the situation could get worse even as the B.S. Yediyurappa-led state government prepares to open up businesses in a phased manner. The government opened up some sectors like construction and a few other sectors to help people slowly resume work after a month of lockdown and almost zero economic activity.

Apart from Bengaluru, Belagavi and Bagalkote reported two cases each while Tumakuru, Chikaballapura and Vijayapura accounted for one each.

Five people who tested positive belong to Padarayanapura in Bengaluru, where violence had broken out Sunday night when health officials tried to take some people to quarantine centres.

Padarayanapura along with one other ward has been sealed off after a few cases were reported there. The violence that lasted a few hours saw the entire locality pour into the streets, trying to bring down barricades and vandalise vehicles.

The incident had sparked off a war of words between the government and the opposition. The government arrested around 100 people from Padarayanapura for inciting violence and moved them to a jail in Ramanagara, which was one of the 10 districts with no covid-19 positive cases so far.

Two prisoners have tested positive and the numbers could add up since most of them were kept in a small cell.

Five others from Bengaluru are contacts of a migrant labourer who tested positive. The cluster has grown to 15 people within a span of two days.

Bengaluru has so far recorded 112 covid-19 cases of which 59 are active.