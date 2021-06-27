After over four months, COVID-19 related fatalities in Karnataka dipped below the hundred mark with 89 being reported on Sunday while 3,604 fresh cases took the overall tally to 28,34,630, the Health department said.

The death toll rose to 34,743 with 89 being reported on Sunday.

The number of active cases stood at 1,01,042 while the total discharges went up to 26,98,822 with the recovery of 7,699 people.

Bengaluru Urban district logged the highest number of cases at 788 and 11 deaths.

The city has so far reported 12,11,430 infections and 15,581 deaths. There were 63,473 active cases.

Mysuru district remained the second major COVID hotspot with 478 new cases while it was on the top in terms of fatalities with 15 deaths.

Dakshina Kannada added 454 infections and 15 Covid related deaths.

According to the health bulletin, Hassan reported 322 infections, followed by Shivamogga (177), Belagavi (143), Chikkamagaluru (126), Davangere (118), Tumakuru (116), Kodagu (115), Mandya (109) and Kolar (101).

Infections were reported in other districts as well including Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Dharwad, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

The department said there were eight deaths in Ballari, six each in Dharwad and Belagavi, five in Shivamogga, four each in Kolar and Hassan.

Fatalities were reported in 10 other districts as well.

There were zero fatalities in Bagalkote, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

The state conducted 1,64,636 COVID tests including 1,25,566 RT-PCR tests and other methods.

So far 3.38 crore tests have been done cumulatively, the department added.

As many as 2.17 crore inoculations have been achieved in the state comprising first and second dose of vaccine including 1,00,036 on Sunday.

The positivity rate for the day was 2.18 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 2.46 per cent, the department said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

