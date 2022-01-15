Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Karnataka records 32,793 new Covid cases, but there's good news from Bengaluru

Karnataka records 32,793 new Covid cases, but there's good news from Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A health worker collects swab sample of a young man for Covid-19 test in Bengaluru (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI01_05_2022_000088A)
1 min read . 08:04 PM IST Livemint

Case load of Bengaluru, which accounted for about 75% of the case load of the State for the last two weeks, falls below 68% as cases in districts rise

BENGALURU : Karnataka minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr. Sudhakar K on Saturday informed that the case load of Bengaluru, which accounted for about 75% of the case load of Karnataka for the last two weeks, fell below 68% in the past twenty four hours.

He further took to microblogging site Twitter to inform that the state of Karnataka had reported 32,793 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past twenty four hours. 

The test positivity rate in the state rose to 15%, as 2,18,479 tests were conducted in the state within a day. 

The state capital and the IT hub of India Bengaluru on Saturday recorded 22,284 new Covid-19 cases. 

The total active cases in the state is now 1,69,850 and the total active cases in Bengaluru is now 129000. 

The Karnataka Health Minister also informed that a total of 4,273 patients had recovered from the coronavirus infection and had been discharged ina  span of twenty four hours. 

The positivity rate in the state also remained at 15%. 

The state recorded seven Covid related deaths in the past one day, of which five deaths were reported from Bengaluru itself. 

The Karnataka government on Saturday restricted the hospital visit as Covid cases rise in the state. In an order, the government said only sick patients requiring emergency care may visit hospitals and autonomous institutions.

