Karnataka records 32,793 new Covid cases, but there's good news from Bengaluru

Case load of Bengaluru, which accounted for about 75% of the case load of the State for the last two weeks, falls below 68% as cases in districts rise
Karnataka minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr. Sudhakar K on Saturday informed that the case load of Bengaluru, which accounted for about 75% of the case load of Karnataka for the last two weeks, fell below 68% in the past twenty four hours.
He further took to microblogging site Twitter to inform that the state of Karnataka had reported 32,793 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past twenty four hours.
The Karnataka government on Saturday restricted the hospital visit as Covid cases rise in the state. In an order, the government said only sick patients requiring emergency care may visit hospitals and autonomous institutions.
