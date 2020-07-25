Karnataka confirmed over 5000 new covid- 19 cases for the third consecutive day, indicating the extent of the spread is in the state.

The spike takes the total to beyond 90,000 of which over 55,388 are active.

The situation in Bengaluru remains serious as India's technology capital posted another day of positives beyond the 2000 mark.

The death toll climbed to over 1800 as 72 people died on Saturday. Bengaluru accounts for 863 fatalities including 29 on Saturday.

The northern district of Belagavi reported a record 341 cases while it was 222 in Ballari, 218 in Dakshina Kannada,187 in Mysuru and 183 each in Kalabutagi and Dharwad.

All 30 districts in the state continue to report new cases everyday that indicates the extent of the spread.

Several districts that appeared to have contained the spread for some time began to see a spurt in cases all over again.

Though chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa has ruled out any more lockdowns,he has put in place night curfews and a state-wide shutdown on Sunday's.

"Please remain home and stay safe for tomorrow’s lockdown. It’s in your own interest to break the chain... so faar you have been wonderful citizens..we will be out on streets to ensure your safety...," Bhaskar Rao, the Bengaluru city police commissioner posted on Twitter.

Senior officials on Saturday held meetings to ramp up testing. Karnataka has been facing trouble in terms of scaling up of testing, contact tracing and a shortage of hospital beds which, among other problems, has added to the challenges of the states battle against the virus.

