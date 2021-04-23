Karnataka records highest single-day COVID spike, 26,962 fresh cases today

Karnataka on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike by logging nearly 27,000 new cases in the span of 24 hours. Also the COVID-19 fatalities crossed the 14,000 mark in the same time period.

A total of 26,962 fresh cases that were logged today took the total infection tally to 12,74,959 and with that, the active tally touched 2,14,311, including 1,128 in the ICU. Also the death toll rose to 14,075 as 190 fatalities were recorded today, the health department said.

On Thursday also, the state had reported the single-day highest mark with 25,795 cases.

According to the health bulletin, 10,46,554 people were discharged cumulatively, including 8,697 on Friday, in the state. The department said 1,77,466 tests were done today, including 1,59,681 using the RT PCR and other methods, taking the total tests done so far to 2.44 crore.

Bengaluru urban district accounted for 16,662 fresh infections and 124 deaths today. The city has so far reported 6,15,581 infections and 5,574 deaths. There are 1,49,624 active cases.

According to the health bulletin, 1,004 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 742 in Kalaburagi, 695 in Ballari, 645 in Mysuru, 588 in Bengaluru Rural, 519 in Mandya, 504 in Kolar, 485 in Dakshina Kannada, 472 in Dharwad, 471 in Chikkaballapura, 429 in Vijayapura, 428 in Raichur and 416 in Bidar.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed all his cabinet colleagues to work more proactively in districts they are in charge of to check the spread of the deadly disease. The Chief Minister had said the second wave of coronavirus is taking the entire nation into its grip and all the districts need to take measures to contain it.

"Against this backdrop, you need to swing into action to prevent the spread of the disease in your district concerned, get in touch with the district authorities continuously and create awareness among people on controlling the spread of the virus," Yediyurappa said in a letter.

The state government on the same day imposed several new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. The restriction would remain in force till May 4.

As per the orders, a night curfew will remain in place across the state from 9 pm to 6 am and there shall be weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am.

It has also ordered closure of theatres, malls, bars and dine-in services at hotels to keep people from venturing out. The CM also asked the ministers to ensure medical treatment is provided to those who have contracted the disease, so that situation does not go out of hand.

(With inputs from agencies)

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.