Karnataka records highest single day increase, as 17 test positive for covid-19

BENGALURU : Karnataka recorded its highest single day increase in the number of covid-19 patients, as 17 people tested positive. The state’s tally is 232, of which 172 cases are active.

“As of 5:00 PM of 12th April 2020, Cumulatively 232 covid-19 positive cases have

been confirmed in the state, it includes six deaths & 54 discharges," the state health department said in a statement on Sunday.

The rise in numbers coming a day after the state government proposed staggered lifting of the lockdown over the next 15 days to allow small establishments, businesses to resume operations in the hope to return some semblance of normalcy to the state.

Vijayapura, about 525 kms from Bengaluru, that had remained ‘corona-free’ until Sunday, reported six cases sparking fears that the novel coronavirus was spreading across the state.

Bengaluru accounted for three out of the 17 reported on Sunday taking its total to 76. The situation in Mysuru, about 125 kms from Bengaluru, was worsening as the district now accounts for 48 cases in total as the pharmaceutical cluster continues to grow in the heritage city.

According to data till noon on Sunday, 110 people or 49% of all positive cases in the state had a travel history while primary contacts accounted for 36% or 81 cases.

Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) accounted for 15 cases or 6%

According to government data, the state wise average compounded daily growth rate in the last five days is 5.7% as against Jharkhand that has 33.6%.

The state average has also come down from 16.25% since 8 March to 4.54% in the last five days, state government data shows.

The rate of recovery has also been improving in Karnataka providing some much needed relief. A 10 month old baby that tested positive in Karnataka has since recovered along with 53 others in the state.

Authorities in Karnataka believe that its proactive efforts have helped flatten the curve. However, testing remains the biggest concern as the state awaits the delivery of antibodies kits and has so far tested only 9251 people of which 8831 have tested negative.

According to the state government, 3.52 people per million in Karnataka have tested positive as against 63.81 in Delhi, 16.50 in Jammu and Kashmir and 15.67 in Maharashtra.