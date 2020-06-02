Karnataka records its highest single day spike as 388 test covid- 19 positive

BENGALURU : Karnataka recorded its highest single day increase on Tuesday, with 388 people testing positive for covid- 19 in the state. The sharp surge in cases continued as those who returned from other states tested positive.

Udupi accounted for 150 cases, 100 in Kalaburagi,52 in Belagavi,16 in Raichur and 12 in Bengaluru.Cases were reported in Yadgir, Mandya,Hassan, Davangere,Chikkaballapur, Bidar,Vijayapura, Bagalkote,Dharwad, Kolar and Bengaluru rural.

Out of the 388 cases, 356 cases are people who returned from Maharashtra, one of the worst covid- 19 affected regions in the country. Out of the total 3796 cases, returnees from Maharashtra account for 2179 cases.

The surge in cases in Karnataka comes days ahead of its plans to reopen places of religious worship, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants among other categories of businesses as part of its decisions to further relax lockdown restrictions.

Karnataka had something to cheer aboutas one person was treated through plasma therapy."Karnataka achieves yet another milestone in battle against #COVID19. KIMS Hubli has successfully treated a Covid19 patient through Plasma Therapy & is the first institute in the state to accomplish this. Congrats to KIMS doctors & staff for this feat! @BSYBJP @PMOIndia," K.Sudhakar, the state's medical education minister posted on Twitter.

