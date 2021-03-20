OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka: Nearly 1,800 fresh COVID-19 cases today; highest in a week

Bengaluru: A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of a passenger at KSRTC bus stand, amid surge in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI03_17_2021_000097A) (PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2021, 06:38 PM IST Staff Writer

Karnataka recorded 1,798 new cases of COVID-19 and seven related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to9,68,487 and the death toll to 12,432, the Health Department said on Saturday.

Out of the 1,587 cases, 1,037 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

This is for the fifth consecutive day that the state is reporting over 1,000 new cases.

The day saw 1,030 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of March 20 evening, cumulatively, 9,68,487 positive cases have been confirmed, including 12,432 deaths and 9,43,208 who have been discharged, the Health department said.

"A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana. Kerala is showing a consistently declining trend," the Union health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said eight states account for 60 per cent of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far. They are Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.


Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

