Karnataka: Nearly 1,800 fresh COVID-19 cases today; highest in a week

Karnataka recorded 1,798 new cases of COVID-19 and seven related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to9,68,487 and the death toll to 12,432, the Health Department said on Saturday.

This is for the fifth consecutive day that the state is reporting over 1,000 new cases.

The day saw 1,030 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of March 20 evening, cumulatively, 9,68,487 positive cases have been confirmed, including 12,432 deaths and 9,43,208 who have been discharged, the Health department said.

"A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana. Kerala is showing a consistently declining trend," the Union health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said eight states account for 60 per cent of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far. They are Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

