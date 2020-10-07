Karnataka records nearly 11,000 covid- 19 cases in a day, highest so far

Bengaluru: Karnataka confirmed nearly 11,000 new covid- 19 cases on Wednesday marking the highest single day spike in the southern state that has seen the health crisis continue to spiral out of control.

Despite being one of the most affected by the virus,Karnataka had turned a blind eye on the rise in cases, allowing most businesses and other activities to resume.

The total number of cases in Karnataka stood at 668,652 of which 116,153 are active on account of the 10947 who tested positive on Tuesday.

Bengaluru, the growth and power capital of Karnataka, recorded over 5000 cases for the second consecutive day that indicates the extent of the crisis in India's technology capital.

Karnataka has reported 55,938 cases in the last seven days, according to government data.

The state's fledgling finances have weighed in on its decision to reopen businesses and other activities to help revive its economy.

To contain the spread the state government has put in place new guidelines to test tourists during the festive season.

Medical education minister K.Sudhakar said that there would be tests on tourists wanting to visit places in Karnataka during the Dasara celebrations.

"Mistakes happened during the onam period in Kerala should not be repeated here, restrictions for gathering more than 50 persons," the minister said in a statement on Tuesday.

The state government has also held back any decision to reopen schools despite the central government clearing the way for states to do so.

Mysuru reported 979 new cases, 462 in Uttara Kannada, 447 in Dakshina Kannada, 258 in Ballari and 250 in Tumakuru amongother places, the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

