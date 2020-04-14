BENGALURU: One more person has succumbed to covid-19 infection in Karnataka, taking the total number of casualties in the state to nine.

Three deaths have been reported in Karnataka in the last two days, raising an alarm in the state that had appeared to have contained the spread of the novel coronavirus relatively better than several other parts of the country.

“Till date 258 covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes nine deaths & 65 discharges," the state health department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Two deaths were reported late on Monday night.

A total of 61 cases have been reported in the last five days in Karnataka, including 17 on Sunday -- the highest single day increase, according to data by the health department.

The spike in cases comes at a time when the B.S. Yediyurappa-led state government is deliberating on partial lifting of the lockdown that has been extended till 3 May.

The Centre will release the detailed guidelines of the extended nationwide lockdown on Wednesday.

“Our Government will strictly implement the Government of India guidelines, which will be issued tomorrow," according to a statement by the Karnataka chief minister's office (CMO).

Yediyurappa said the lockdown will be followed more strictly till April 20 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said and the situation will be closely monitored.

Dharwad has seen an exponential rise in the last five days with 24.6% increase in positive cases in the last five days, while Belagavi has recorded an increase of 12.5%. Mandya and Kalburagi have recorded a rise of 9.9% each. Bengaluru urban has recorded an increase of 1.9% till noon on Tuesday.

The state's average since 8 March is 15.60% and in the last five days the average has been 4.50%, according to data from the Karnataka covid-19 war room.