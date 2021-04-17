Karnataka on Saturday recorded its highest ever single-day coronavirus spike by logging as many as 17,489 fresh cases in the span of just 24 hours. With today's numbers, the total tally reached 11,41,998, while the active cases touched 1,19,160, the state health bulletin said. Out of the 17,489 cases today, as many as 11,404 infections were reported from Bengaluru.

The state has been reporting a high number of infections since last week. On Friday, 14,859 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Karnataka, while Bengaluru alone logged 9,917 cases.

On Saturday, the state health bulletin also noted that 80 deaths were reported in the state pushing the death toll to 13,270. While with 5,565 discharges today, the recovery total reached 10,09,549.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the night curfew imposed in 7 districts, including Bengaluru, reporting high number of virus cases will remain in place. Currently, these places are under a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am.

The CM on Friday chaired an emergency meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar and top officials for about one-and-half hours owing to the sudden surge. He said, "After this week, (on April 20) we will sit once again and discuss and come to a decision depending on the advice of the Prime Minister and what decisions other states will take. I have gathered all the information.. we have discussed this on priority and we will take all the necessary measures at the earliest."

He also added, "The scenario in our state is different. No need to compare our state with other states. We have our own issues which need to be addressed."

He said that as far as COVID-19 is concerned, appropriate action will be taken to curb the spread further in the state.

The government also decided to impose restrictions on the gathering of people for events and celebrations like marriages, birthday parties and cremations among others. As per rules, in the case of marriages and political celebrations, 200 people are permitted in an open space, but religious celebrations have been completely banned.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry on Saturday said, 10 states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan -- report 79.32% of the new cases.

Sixteen states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.