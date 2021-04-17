OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka records over 17,000 new Covid cases in highest single-day spike since pandemic began

Karnataka on Saturday recorded its highest ever single-day coronavirus spike by logging as many as 17,489 fresh cases in the span of just 24 hours. With today's numbers, the total tally reached 11,41,998, while the active cases touched 1,19,160, the state health bulletin said. Out of the 17,489 cases today, as many as 11,404 infections were reported from Bengaluru.

The state has been reporting a high number of infections since last week. On Friday, 14,859 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Karnataka, while Bengaluru alone logged 9,917 cases.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

On Saturday, the state health bulletin also noted that 80 deaths were reported in the state pushing the death toll to 13,270. While with 5,565 discharges today, the recovery total reached 10,09,549.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the night curfew imposed in 7 districts, including Bengaluru, reporting high number of virus cases will remain in place. Currently, these places are under a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am.

The CM on Friday chaired an emergency meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar and top officials for about one-and-half hours owing to the sudden surge. He said, "After this week, (on April 20) we will sit once again and discuss and come to a decision depending on the advice of the Prime Minister and what decisions other states will take. I have gathered all the information.. we have discussed this on priority and we will take all the necessary measures at the earliest."

He also added, "The scenario in our state is different. No need to compare our state with other states. We have our own issues which need to be addressed."

He said that as far as COVID-19 is concerned, appropriate action will be taken to curb the spread further in the state.

The government also decided to impose restrictions on the gathering of people for events and celebrations like marriages, birthday parties and cremations among others. As per rules, in the case of marriages and political celebrations, 200 people are permitted in an open space, but religious celebrations have been completely banned.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Sri Lanka has reported over 96,000 cases since the onset of the pandemic in March last year, with over 92,000 of them having recovered. The number of deaths stands at 615.Premium Premium

Sri Lanka mulls restricting foreign arrivals to curb Covid pandemic

1 min read . 07:17 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka GandhiPremium Premium

UP covid situation: Govt must take concrete steps, be sensitive rather than aggressive, says Priyanka Gandhi

1 min read . 07:12 PM IST
A bus operator waits for passengers as a man sleeps on a pavement in the morning in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)Premium Premium

Kerala reports highest single-day Covid-19 spike with over 13,000 cases

1 min read . 07:08 PM IST
Haridwar: Sadhus of Juna Akhara take part in a ritual to become 'Naga Sadhus' in Haridwar, Monday, April 5, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_05_2021_000040B)Premium Premium

Kumbh Mela: Juna Akhara announces end of festivities after PM Modi's request

2 min read . 06:47 PM IST

Meanwhile, the union health ministry on Saturday said, 10 states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan -- report 79.32% of the new cases.

Sixteen states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout