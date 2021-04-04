Karnataka on Sunday logged a total of 4,553 new Covid-19 cases taking the total infection count to 10,15,155, while the active cases stand at 39,092. Currently, the positivity rate at the state is 3.79%. On Sunday, with 15 deaths, the death toll has been pushed to 12,625. Today, the state also witnessed 2,060 discharges, pushing the recovery total to 9,63,419, as per the state health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry said, eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat account for 80.96% of the 93,249 new daily COVID-19 cases. India's total active caseload has reached 6,91,597 and now comprises 5.54% of the country's total infections. A net rise of 32,688 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours. India was showing a downward trajectory earlier this year, but the cases started rising again since last month.

Amidst the surge, the Karnataka government has taken a slew of measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus. It has issued certain guidelines for schools, educational institutions, public transport systems, theaters, gyms etc.

As per the guidelines, Classes 10,11 and 12 can continue in the existing mode, however, attendance at these classes in person is not mandatory. Classes of higher and professional courses shall be suspended, except classes due for Board/University examinations of Health Sciences. Meanwhile, Residential and Boarding schools shall be closed, except for the students of Classes 10,11, 12, and for students of higher and professional courses.

It also noted, the number of persons in public transport, shall not exceed the seating capacity. In Cinema halls, alternate seating subject to a maximum of 50% seating capacity only shall be allowed in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi,Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad. In the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubali-Dharwad, number of customers in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants shall not exceed 50% of the capacity.

In shopping malls, closed markets, departmental stores, etc strict enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour(CAB) like ensuring wearing of masks, physical distancing, provision of hand Sanitizer shall be enforced. If there is any violation, the facility shall be closed till the covid-19 epidemic is over.

Earlier in the day, the government issued a detailed set of guidelines for the people going to the gym and gym owners.

The notification said, "Govt of Karnataka issues guidelines for gyms in the state; occupancy at any time can't exceed 50% of the capacity, strict COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, equipment to be sanitised after every use and if there is any violation, the gym shall be closed till the COVID pandemic is over.

(With inputs from agencies)

