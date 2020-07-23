For second day in a row, Karnataka on Thursday clocked its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 count as it crossed 5,000-mark in new cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally beyond 80,000.

With 5,030 more patients testing positive in the state in a single day, the total number of coronavirus patients has reached 80,863, according to the daily health bulletin. The second-highest spike was recorded on Wednesday with 4,764 cases.

Out of the new cases, 2,207 cases have been reported in Bengaluru. The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients in the city stands at 39,200, while the active cases are at 29,090. With 1,038 discharged today, the supposed Silicon Valley city of India now has 9,326 total recoveries and 783 virus-related deaths.

The death toll in the state increased to 1,616 after 97 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

2,071 recoveries in the last 24 hours take the total number of recoveries in the state to 29,310. The number of active cases in the state are 49,931, out of which 640 are admitted in the ICU.

Karnataka is now the third most affected state in the country in terms of active cases and stands right after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The state government has been overwhelmed with the number of cases that has stretched resources and is leading to backlogs in testing, contact tracing and unavailability of hospital beds.

Amid the rising cases, Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa announced some days back that there would be no more lockdown in the state or particularly in Bengaluru. The state capital was under complete lockdown from 14-22 July in wake of a spurt in the coronavirus cases in the city.

