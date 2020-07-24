Karnataka confirmed over 5000 covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day with no indications of a slowdown in the spread.

The total number of cases in Karnataka now stands at 85,870 of which 52,791 are active.

The spike was fueled by Bengaluru that recorded 2227 new cases and 50 more deaths.

There are nearly 11,000 containment zones in Bengaluru which has added to the challenges in keep the city open for business.

Bengaluru accounts for 30,561 active cases in the state and 834 fatalities out of the 1732 in the state.

The death toll on Friday was 110 that includes at least two 21-year old men from Davangere and Bengaluru.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa has ruled out any more lockdowns in Bengaluru and other parts of the state but has been unable to put in place a mechanism to contain the spread. He continued to hold meetings with the zonal level to implement the hyperlocal strategy of the government.

While the focus of the government remains on Bengaluru, other parts of the state has seen a rise in cases.

Six districts--Udupi, Mysuru, Dharwad,Kalaburagi, Ballari, Belagavi-- have over 1000 active cases while Dakshina Kannada as 2527,according to the daily health bulletin of the state government.

The coffee growing region of Kodagu has the least number of active cases at 73.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via