Karnataka | Redesigned 'Skill Connect' portal to launch on 15 July

There are about 1,200 ITIs across the state wherein 1.5 lakh students can be accommodated on long-term courses and 1 lakh students on short-term courses. The admissions in Polytechnics have risen from 30,000 students to 75,000 and there are GTTCs in 31 districts across the state. Except for Medical Course, there is no shortage of seats in any other course, stated Narayan.