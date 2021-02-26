Karnataka registers 571 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 9.50 lakh

The health department of Karnataka announced that the state registered 571 new Covid-19 cases. The state also claimed to have lost four lives. With the new additions, the total caseload in Karnataka has tipped over 9.50 lakh. The death toll has reached 12,320 in the southern state. The health department said that 642 patients were discharged after recovery.

According to the state's bulletin, out of 5,501 active cases, 5,380 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 121 are in Intensive Care Units.

Out of the total caseload, Bengaluru Urban has accounted for most of the number of fresh cases at 368. Cumulatively 9,50,207 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,320 deaths and 9,32,367 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

Bengaluru Urban also accounted for three of the four deaths, while the other was reported from Hassan. The second-highest number of cases were reported in Mysuru at 36, followed by Dakshina Kannada at 22, Kalaburagi at 21 and Tumakur at 18. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,04,996, followed by Mysuru 54,055 and Ballari 39,253.

In terms of discharges as well, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 3,96,772, followed by Mysuru 52,816 and Ballari 38,602. So far, a total of over 1,86,39,329 samples have been tested, out of which 76,799 were on Friday alone, according to the state bulletin.

With inputs from Agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via