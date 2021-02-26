OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka registers 571 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 9.50 lakh
A health worker collects mouth swab of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru, India, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in some parts of India after months of a steady nationwide decline, prompting authorities to impose lockdowns and other virus restrictions. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) (AP)
Karnataka registers 571 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 9.50 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 08:49 PM IST Staff Writer

Out of the total caseload, Bengaluru Urban has accounted for most of the number of fresh cases at 368

The health department of Karnataka announced that the state registered 571 new Covid-19 cases. The state also claimed to have lost four lives. With the new additions, the total caseload in Karnataka has tipped over 9.50 lakh. The death toll has reached 12,320 in the southern state. The health department said that 642 patients were discharged after recovery.

According to the state's bulletin, out of 5,501 active cases, 5,380 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 121 are in Intensive Care Units.

Out of the total caseload, Bengaluru Urban has accounted for most of the number of fresh cases at 368. Cumulatively 9,50,207 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,320 deaths and 9,32,367 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

Bengaluru Urban also accounted for three of the four deaths, while the other was reported from Hassan. The second-highest number of cases were reported in Mysuru at 36, followed by Dakshina Kannada at 22, Kalaburagi at 21 and Tumakur at 18. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,04,996, followed by Mysuru 54,055 and Ballari 39,253.

In terms of discharges as well, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 3,96,772, followed by Mysuru 52,816 and Ballari 38,602. So far, a total of over 1,86,39,329 samples have been tested, out of which 76,799 were on Friday alone, according to the state bulletin.

With inputs from Agencies

