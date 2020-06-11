Karnataka relaxes laws that restricted non-agriculturists from owning farm land

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday said that it had approved to amend laws governing the purchase of agricultural land by non-agriculturists.

Existing laws that came into force in the early 1970s makes it difficult for non-agriculturists to own farming lands leading to misuse, endless litigation and forces people investing in neighbouring states, the state government said on Thursday.

"There has been no use of this act for the last 45 year but to harass people," R.Ashoka, revenue minister of the state said in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Earlier regulations also did not allow even those with agricultural background to buy farm land if their non-agricultural income exceeds ₹25 lakhs.

The government said that these hurdles had also led to farmers not getting good prices for their land as well.

The government said that it will amend certain sections of the land reforms act on who can purchase these lands as well as the ceiling on ownership and that an amendment bill will be introduced in the next session of the legislature.

The government is also trying to capitalise on people from the cities wanting to own agricultural land as well as those who want to take up farming in a big way.

The tweaking of land laws comes at a time when the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government is trying to kickstart economic activity after nearly three months of covid- 19 induced lockdown.

Ashoka said that these regulations only led to endless litigation with over 83000 cases filed and several thousands still pending.

Karnataka is attempting to usher in land reforms as part of plans to ease regulations in a state that has lost out on several big and small ticket projects due to long pending delays, painfully slow approvals and other hurdles that has deterred investors in the past.

The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government had earlier proposed amendments to section 109 of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, which allows promoters of approved projects to deal directly with owners to acquire land. The government also tried to quicken the process of approvals to keep investors from pulling out from the state.

Karnataka has lost out on at least over 140 projects valued at nearly ₹50000 crore (between 2013 and 2019) under section 109, Mint reported in November last year.

The government also relaxed laws in which a family of five can own up to 108 acres of non-irrigated land

