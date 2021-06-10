The Karnataka government has decided to cautiously lift coronavirus lockdown restrictions in districts, including Bengaluru city, where the Covid positivity rate and the number of new cases have declined.

In places where the positivity rate is more than 15% (about 11 districts), the Covid-induced lockdown will continue with the existing guidelines, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

These 11 districts -- Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu -- will have some relaxations from 14 June like the opening of essential shops.

The Karnataka Health Minister also said that there will be relaxation for parks as well till 10 am. However, the night curfew is going to continue.

Similarly, the weekend curfew, which starts from Friday 7 pm till Monday 5 am will continue till 21 June.

'Bring down positivity rate to less than 5%'

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today held a video conference with the deputy commissioners of eight districts and expressed concern over Covid-19 cases not decreasing as expected.

Pointing out the poor show in containing the pandemic in Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts, Yediyurappa asked the officials to continue the lockdown restrictions.

With just four days left to ease the curbs, which are in effect since 27 April, CM Yediyurappa told them that a decision regarding these districts will soon be taken.

"The cases have come down due to the stringent measures adopted by the state government during lockdown but they are not decreasing in these eight districts as expected. The chief minister expressed his anxiety over the increase in cases in rural areas," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Chief Minister instructed the officers to bring down the positivity rate to less than 5%, the CMO said.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to strictly ensure compliance of preventive measures to contain the pandemic. He also directed them to abide by the guidelines in the micro containment zones, the statement said.

CM Yediyurappa asked the deputy commissioners to intensify coronavirus tests, especially in Belagavi, and give the RT-PCR reports within 24 hours of the test.

Meanwhile, according to the state health department, Karnataka has recorded 11,042 new Covid-19 cases, 194 deaths, and 15,721 recoveries in a span of 24 hours.

