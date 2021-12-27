The Karnataka government on Monday released guidelines for night curfew to be imposed in the state from 10 pm to 5 am from 28 December to 7 January 2022. The curfew was announced in the wake of rapid rise in Omicron cases in the country. "Night curfew has been imposed in the state in the interest of public health," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Besides curfew, restaurants, hotels, clubs, pubs will function with 50% of their capacity from Tuesday till 3rd January. All gathering, meeting, conferences, including marriages, from 28 December should strictly limit number of participants to 300 people only, the government has ordered.

Guidelines for Night Curfew

- The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities.

- Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need for movement shall be allowed to move.

- All industries and companies which require operations at night shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organisations shall be allowed on producing valid ID card, auhorisation issued by their respective organisation, institution.

KIND ATTN📢:



In view of the rising #Omicron cases, Govt of Karnataka has imposed 'Night Curfew' (10 PM to 5 AM) in the state from Dec 28 until Jan 07.



No public events/gatherings to celebrate New Year's Eve shall be allowed anywhere in Bengaluru. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/FEXvB0xV4q — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) December 27, 2021

- Employees and vehicles of telecom and internet service providers shall be allowed movement on producing valid ID card. Only essential staff of IT and ITeS companies shall work from office. rest will work from home.

- Medical, emergency and essential services including pharmacies shall be fully functional and other commercial activities are prohibited.

- There shall be no restriction in movement of all types of goods trough trucks, goods, vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles. Home delivery of goods and operations of e-commerce companies are allowed.

- Movement of buses, trains, metro rail services and air travel are permitted. Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, bus terminals/bus stand, railway stations allowed for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents.

On Monday, India saw the highest single day rise of Omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578.

