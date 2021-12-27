Karnataka releases guidelines for night curfew. Know what's allowed, what's not

The Karnataka government on Monday released guidelines for night curfew to be imposed in the state from 10 pm to 5 am from 28 December to 7 January 2022. The curfew was announced in the wake of rapid rise in Omicron cases in the country. "Night curfew has been imposed in the state in the interest of public health," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

