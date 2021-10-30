Firecracker guidelines on Diwali: In new guidelines for Diwali, the Karnataka government on Saturday said that only sellers having permission can sell green crackers at designated places outside residential areas between Nov 1 and 10. It further said that a 6-meter distance between shops a must, according to news agency ANI.

The comes just a day after the Supreme Court clarified that there is no total ban on the use of firecrackers and only those crackers containing Barium salts, chemical crackers or found to be injurious to health are banned.

"It is made clear that there is no total ban on the use of firecrackers, only those firecrackers are banned (joined, chemical) which are found to be injurious to health and affect the health of the citizens particularly the senior citizens and the children," said a Bench of Justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna.

The apex court said no authority can be permitted to violate and disobey the direction issued by it. "We again reiterate the directions issued by this court earlier and reproduced herein above including banning the use of Barium Salts in the firecrackers and its manufacturing and selling," the order of the top court stated.

"We direct all the States and Union Territories to see previous directions issued earlier," it said. It also added that any lapse on the part of the state governments/state agencies and Union Territories shall be viewed "very seriously".

"If it is found that any banned firecrackers are manufactured, sold and used in any particular area, the Chief Secretary of the concerned States, the Secretary (Homes) and the Commissioner of Police of the concerned area, District Superintendent of Police of the concerned area and the SHO/police officer-in-charge of the concerned police station shall be held personally liable," it said.

"Nobody can be permitted to flout and/or disobey the directions issued by this Court/Courts. Any willful and deliberate disobedience shall have to be viewed very seriously," it added.

With agency inputs

