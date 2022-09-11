Karnataka releases water from Sonna Barrage to Bheema river due to heavy rain

Looking at the incessant rainfall in the Kalaburagi region in Karnataka, 1,24,740 cusecs of water have been discharged from the Sonna barrage to the Bheema river
Reeling under extreme flood situations and incessant rainfall, Karnataka released around 1,24,740 cusecs of water from the Sonna barrage to the Bheema river on Sunday.
The released water may help in controlling the flood-like situation in parts of Karnataka after it received heavy rainfall in the Kalaburagi area, as well as in neighbouring Maharashtra. The inflow of the Sonna barrage is estimated to be around 1,22,634 cusecs.
Excessive rainfall in the state came into the limelight when India's silicon valley was nearly shut down due to severe water logging. Bengaluru received heavy rainfall for more than weeks. That's why extreme water logging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of people in several parts of Bengaluru.
Earlier last week, Images of IT professionals in Bengaluru resorting to tractors to reach their workplace took the internet by storm.
Several big IT offices and other places were completely submerged in water due to excessive flooding. Situated near HAL Airport, Yemalur was completely submerged in water after heavy rainfall in the city.
Responding to the sharp criticism of the government due to the water logging in a metro city like Bengaluru, Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai assured the people of actions and making up for an estimated loss of ₹225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru. Shrugging off his responsibility for the devastation of flood in Karnataka, CM Basavraj Bommai accused the previous Congress government of the state's unpreparedness against rainfall.
The announcement came after the IT companies asked the Chief Minister to solve the outer ring road issue.
Apart from the severe flooding faced by the city this month, Bengaluru faced heavy floods in July also. The situation got so worse that rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. To deal with the financial loss due to rain, the Karnataka government had to seek financial assistance from the Centre.
It is worth noting that the state will witness the beginning of its ten-day long monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature on Monday. The extreme flooding in Bengaluru as well as in other parts of the state will be a major issue for the opposition to target the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the session.
