Karnataka releases water from Sonna Barrage to Bheema river due to heavy rain

Responding to the sharp criticism of the government due to the water logging in a metro city like Bengaluru, Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai assured the people of actions and making up for an estimated loss of ₹225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru. Shrugging off his responsibility for the devastation of flood in Karnataka, CM Basavraj Bommai accused the previous Congress government of the state's unpreparedness against rainfall.