Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,033 fresh COVID cases pushing the active tally to 9,386. Meanwhile with 5 deaths today, the death toll reached 38,340, the state health department said. The state recorder 832 cases on Friday, 707 on Thursday and 566 on Wednesday.

Of the new cases today, 810 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 218 discharges and 2 deaths. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.86 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.48 per cent.

Of the deaths, two are from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Mandya, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the second highest of 48 new cases, Mysuru 29, Udupi 28 and Mandya 23. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,64,428 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,80,304 and Tumakuru 1,21,349.

There were 354 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,60,615, a health department bulletin said.

Cumulatively a total of 5,65,87,422 samples have been tested in the state of which 1,19,225 were tested on Saturday alone.

On Friday, Karnataka detected 23 new cases of Omicron, highly infection variant of coronavirus. Of the fresh cases reported, 19 are international travellers from USA, Europe, Middle East and Africa, State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K informed on Friday.

