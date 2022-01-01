Karnataka reports 1,033 fresh COVID cases today amid Omicron threat

Of the deaths, two are from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Mandya, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the second highest of 48 new cases, Mysuru 29, Udupi 28 and Mandya 23. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,64,428 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,80,304 and Tumakuru 1,21,349.

