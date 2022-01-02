Karnataka today reported 1,187 Covid-19 cases and six deaths, while 275 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,60,890. The total active Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 10,292.

A majority of Covid-19 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban, which contributed 923 Covid-19 infections and three deaths. Other districts with most cases include Dakshina Kannada (63), Udupi (54), Mysuru (20), 12 each in Belagavi, Tumakuru and Kodagu, and Mandya (10).

The Karnataka government is mulling 'tough rules' to arrest the spread of Covid-19 as daily infections are starting to spike, said state revenue minister R Ashoka on Saturday. "We will convene a meeting and announce some tough rules before 7 January when the night curfew will be lifted," the minister said.

Further elaborating on this, Ashoka said a meeting of the government panel on Covid-19 would be convened before 7 January. He added the expert committee on health will brief Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the measures to be taken.

Also read: Bengaluru in red zone! Strict COVID curbs before 7 Jan. Details here

India saw a single-day rise of 27,553 new coronavirus cases while the Omicron infection tally reached 1,525, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Of the 1,525 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus so far, 560 have either recuperated or migrated, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The daily active case count rose to 18,020 while 284 deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 in a day. The fresh cases raised India's tally of Covid-19 cases to 34,889,132, while the active cases increased to 1,22,801, according to the latest data.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.