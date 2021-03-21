Karnataka reports 1,715 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hrs

Karnataka reports 1,715 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hrs1 min read . 07:29 PM IST
With the addition of new cases the total number of Covid cases has reached 9,70,202 in Karnataka
Karnataka has registered 1,715 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state, according to a tweet by ANI, has also reported 1,048 recoveries and two deaths in the last one day.
With the addition of new cases the total number of Covid cases has reached 9,70,202 in Karnataka. Out of the total affected, 9,44,256 have recovered from the disease whereas 12,434 have succumbed to it. After the recent surge, the total number of active cases has reached 13,493.
