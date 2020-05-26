BENGALURU : Karnataka confirmed 100 new coronavirus cases till noon on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 2282 cases.

Karnataka witnessed a surge in the new cases with nearly half of them being reported in the last week after restrictions on inter-state movement of workers was lifted.

There are 1514 active cases in Karnataka as 17 people recovered on Tuesday taking the total number of recoveries to 722.

Of the 100 new cases till noon, 20 were reported from Chitradurga, 14 from Yadgir, 13 each from Belagavi and Hassan. Other districts that reported fresh cases include Bidar, Kalaburagi, Hassan, Kolar, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkaballapura, Ballari, Vijayapura and Udupi. Two covid-19 positive cases were reported from Bengaluru.

The spike in cases comes even as the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government is deliberating lifting more restrictions that allows more categories of businesses to resume operations. Majority of those who tested positive today had returned from other states, especially Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Domestic flight have also resumed operations from Monday that adds to the risk of people from other covid-19 affected states returning to Karnataka.

