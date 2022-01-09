He said those who have not taken both doses of the vaccine would suffer. In some cases, deaths may also occur, warned the minister.
The Karnataka Covid-19 war room analysis into the infections from 1 to 7 January has revealed that unvaccinated people are 30 times more likely to land in the Intensive Care Unit than the vaccinated.
State Covid-19 War Room chief Munish Moudgil said unvaccinated people are 10-times more likely to have manifested Covid infection than vaccinated.
According to him, with 97% citizens vaccinated and three per cent unvaccinated, ideally if both were equally vulnerable to Covid, then for every 100 Covid cases or hospitalised cases, 97 people should have been vaccinated and three should have been unvaccinated.
"But, proportionately unvaccinated constitute 10 times Covi patients and 30 times more in ICU than expected," Moudgil explained.
