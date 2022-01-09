Nearly 12,000 more Covid-19 cases were detected across Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the state's positivity rate to 6.3% said state health minister K Sudhakar on Sunday.

In addition to this, four more people lost their lives to the disease.

Out of the total, Bengaluru accounted for 9,020 cases and two deaths.

Further, 901 patients recuperated and were discharged across the state since Saturday.

There are currently 49,602 active Covid-19 cases in the state, nearly 40,000 of which are in Bengaluru.

Covid-19 infections are spreading rapidly in six districts – Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Udupi and Kolar, which have high positivity rate.

This comes even as Karnataka has clamped a night curfew across the state. Roads in many parts of urban regions of Karnataka wore a deserted look and market places have been silent since Friday night.

Sudhakar had earlier said that the Karnataka government is not considering imposing a total lockdown and that “shutdown is a policy of the past and it is not a remedy for Covid-19."

He said those who have not taken both doses of the vaccine would suffer. In some cases, deaths may also occur, warned the minister.

The Karnataka Covid-19 war room analysis into the infections from 1 to 7 January has revealed that unvaccinated people are 30 times more likely to land in the Intensive Care Unit than the vaccinated.

State Covid-19 War Room chief Munish Moudgil said unvaccinated people are 10-times more likely to have manifested Covid infection than vaccinated.

According to him, with 97% citizens vaccinated and three per cent unvaccinated, ideally if both were equally vulnerable to Covid, then for every 100 Covid cases or hospitalised cases, 97 people should have been vaccinated and three should have been unvaccinated.

"But, proportionately unvaccinated constitute 10 times Covi patients and 30 times more in ICU than expected," Moudgil explained.

