Karnataka on Thursday reported 14,738 new COVID19 cases pushing the cumulative total to 11,09,650, while the active cases rose to 96,561, as per the state health bulletin. This is the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. On Wednesday, the state logged 11,265 Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 13,112, as the state witnessed 66 Covid-related fatalities in the span of 24 hours.

Also, with 3,591 discharges today, the recovery total reached 9,99,958, the health bulletin also stated. Currently, the coronavirus positivity rate in the state stands at 11.38%, and the death fatality at .44%.

Meanwhile, as the state has been witnessing a massive surge in cases, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday stated stringent measures will be implemented to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, he ruled out the possibility of any lockdown in the state.

Yediyurappa said, "Barring lockdown, all other measures will be taken. Already we have imposed night curfew in some cities. If required we will extend it to some other districts as well."

The CM on Wednesday also said that he would consult the Opposition party leaders on the next course of action and deliberate on their suggestions.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday warned of strict action against private hospitals if they do not follow its instructions on reserving 50 per cent of the beds for Covid patients, a PTI report said.

"Government hospitals in Bengaluru are instructed to reserve more beds for Covid patients. Private hospitals have also been instructed to reserve 50 per cent of the beds. Strict action will be initiated against those who do not cooperate," Sudhakar said.

Noting that private hospitals have reserved only 15-20 per cent of what has been asked for, he said the government will consider it as a serious lapse, and strict measures will be initiated, if they do not follow the orders.

"Only critical non-Covid patients who need hospitalisation should be treated in hospitals. Government cannot keep quiet if Covid patients are denied treatment."

"I once again appeal to the private hospitals to cooperate with the government," he said, adding that private hospitals can arrange Covid care centres at hotels.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday stated Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in COVID-19 daily cases, accounting for 80.76 per cent of the new infections reported in a day.

It further added, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 67.16 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry said.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, India added a record over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections in a day pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark. With over 1 lakh infections per day for the ninth consecutive day, India has added 13,88,515 cases in nine days.

(With inputs from agencies)

