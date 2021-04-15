Karnataka reports 14,738 new COVID cases today, biggest spike since pandemic

Karnataka on Thursday reported 14,738 new COVID19 cases pushing the cumulative total to 11,09,650, while the active cases rose to 96,561, as per the state health bulletin. This is the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. On Wednesday, the state logged 11,265 Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 13,112, as the state witnessed 66 Covid-related fatalities in the span of 24 hours.