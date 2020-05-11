Karnataka reports 14 new covid-19 cases

BENGALURU : Karnataka confirmed 14 new covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 862 in the state.

This includes three from Davangere, two each in Bagalkote and Bidar, one each from Hassan, Mandya, Bengaluru, Haveri, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi. One case is from neighbouring Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh and is classified as others, according to the daily bulletin of the health department.

Hassan, about 165 kms from Bengaluru, also recorded one case that brings down the total number of districts that have not recorded even one covid-19 positive case.

The update comes at a time when Karnataka is deliberating on easing more restrictions and allowing more businesses to reopen and help the already fledgling economy of the state.

The state recorded 54 new cases on Sunday marking the highest single day increase since 8 March when the first covid-19 case was reported in Karnataka.

Chitradurga recorded the highest increase in the last five days as it registered 47.6% in the last five days, according to data by the state covid-19 war room. Uttara Kannada, Tumakuru, Belagavi and Davangere recorded 26.6%, 9.5% and 9.4% respectively.

One person in Belagavi was readmitted, the health department said.

The total recoveries in Karnataka stands at 426 while there are 404 active cases in the state.

Around 326 people from Karnataka who were stranded in other countries were brought back to Bengaluru on Monday and sent to quarantine.

Karntaka’s medical education minister K.Sudhakar on Monday held a meeting with Kerala Health Minister K.K.Shailaja and discussed control and treatment practices adopted to fight against Covid-19 in both the states the two sides decided to exchange more information on how to better battle the virus and contain its spread.

