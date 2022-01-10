Karnataka Health minister Dr Sudhakar K on Monday stated that Karnataka had recorded 146 new Omicron cases in the past 24 hours.

This takes the state's total Omicron case tally to 479.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 12,000 new Covid-19 cases. Out of this 9,020 were recorded in Bengaluru. The positivity rate in the state on Sunday was 6.33% and the active cases as of Sunday evening were 49,602.

146 new Omicron cases have been confirmed today taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 479: State Health minister Dr Sudhakar K pic.twitter.com/x3AYXaDLAf — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

The state also began administering the ‘precautionary dose’ of vaccine against the novel coronavirus on Monday. This does is being administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged above 60.

According to the state health department, there are almost 21lakh eligible beneficiaries for this precautionary dose.

