OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Karnataka reports 146 new Omicron cases today; tally surges to 479
Listen to this article

Karnataka Health minister Dr Sudhakar K on Monday stated that Karnataka had recorded 146 new Omicron cases in the past 24 hours.

This takes the state's total Omicron case tally to 479. 

Karnataka on Sunday reported 12,000 new Covid-19 cases. Out of this 9,020 were recorded in Bengaluru. The positivity rate in the state on Sunday was 6.33%  and the active cases as of Sunday evening were 49,602.

The state also began administering the ‘precautionary dose’ of vaccine against the novel coronavirus on Monday. This does is being administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged above 60. 

According to the state health department, there are almost 21lakh eligible beneficiaries for this precautionary dose.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout